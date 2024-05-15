HARM'S WAY Debut "Terrorizer" Music Video

Chicago’s Harm's Way is pleased to unleash a video for “Terrorizer”. The track comes by way of the band’s Common Suffering full-length, released last fall via Metal Blade Records. Watch the clip below, and order the album at metalblade.com.

Tracklisting:

“Silent Wolf”

“Denial”

“Hollow Cry”

“Devour”

“Undertow”

“Heaven’s Call”

“Cyanide”

“Terrorizer”

“Sadist Guilt”

“Wanderer”

"Terrorizer" video:

"Undertow" video:

"Devour" video:

“Silent Wolf” video:

Harm's Way s currently in the midst of a US tour supporting Kublai Khan TX. The journey, which began on May 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, will run through May 26 in Dallas, Texas. Additional support is being provided by Pain Of Truth and Justice For The Damned. In July, the band will play this year’s edition of Sound And Fury Fest before joining Hatebreed and Carcass on a month-long North American Fall tour with additional support provided by Crypta.

(Photo - E. Aaron Ross)