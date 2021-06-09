Harp Twins CAMILLE AND KENNERLY Perform IRON MAIDEN's "Powerslave"; Video

Dual twin harpists, Camille And Kennerly, return with another cover; this time taking on Iron Maiden's "Powerslave". Watch the video below.

A message states: "Finally, a new Harp Twins Iron Maiden cover! As you might know, we love a challenge. So, yes, we took on probably our most challenging Maiden arrangement yet – and still on only two harps! We recorded this track on our electro-acoustic Concert Grand harps, but filmed the video with our smaller electric harps because we couldn’t bring our concert grands into the sand. The exposed mechanics in the harp base would be ruined by the sand, and we had to hike up some serious dunes to get to our epic filming location!

"Speaking of sand, the wind when we were filming was absolutely insane. The sand was being whipped up at us the whole shoot. If you look closely, you can see the waves of sand sweeping across the dunes around us. Our costumes were inspired by Isis, the Egyptian goddess of magic, death, healing, and re-birth. We included a bit of everything in our arrangement – guitar pedals, soundboard hand percussion, and lots and lots of pedal / lever changes to get all of those accidentals and key changes! We hope you enjoy our massive and hypnotic version of this Maiden classic. We hope you also enjoy our version of the guitar solo – which ended up being a serious harp solo!

"Everything you hear in our arrangement is exactly how we can perform it live with our 2 harps: no backing tracks, loops or overlays. Please let us know if you enjoyed 'Powerslave' by liking the video, favoriting, leaving a comment, and sharing it with your friends. We will continue to go where no harps have gone before! Please subscribe and stay tuned for more of our radical Duet Harp Revolution!

"Special thanks to Nick Rzepczynski."