Harp Twins CAMILLE AND KENNERLY Perform KANSAS Classic "Dust In The Wind; Video

Dual twin harpists, Camille And Kennerly, return with another cover; this time taking on the Kansas classic, "Dust In The Wind". Watch the video below.

A message states: "Thank you to our Patreon supporters for making this video possible! You can join our Patreon community for exclusive sneak peeks and rewards here. In fact, this arrangement was created due to the votes of our Patreon supporters!

"The music video filming was delayed when touring shut down due to the pandemic, but we were finally able the shoot the music video now that we’re back on tour! We fell in love with this magical green desert location, and we especially loved the wildflowers dotting the landscape.

"We wanted to do justice to this iconic classic, so we arranged the whole song (including the solo)! The harps seem to create an even more beautiful and ethereal quality to the song. This track was recorded on our electro-acoustic Concert Grand harps, but filmed on our smaller electric harps since they were what we had with us on this particular performance trip. We love the timeless melancholic beauty of this song and we hope that our interpretation will bring light and peace.

"Everything that you hear in the video is just our harps - exactly like we can perform it live with no overlays or backing tracks. We are incredibly excited to share this arrangement with all of you."