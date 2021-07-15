Harp Twins CAMILLE AND KENNERLY Perform LITA FORD's "Stiletto"; Video

Dual twin harpists, Camille And Kennerly, return with another cover; this time taking on Lita Ford's "Stiletto". Watch the video below.

A message states: "'Stiletto' is our very first Lita Ford cover! We wanted to do justice to this classic, so we arranged the entire song including the solo, added some fun pitch bending using an actual knife blade, and even added distortion and polyphonic guitar effects pedals for a celestial resonance. We recorded this track on our electro-acoustic Concert Grand harps but filmed on our smaller electric harps since our filming location had too steep of a pitch for the safety larger harps. This song was a commission from our recent Kickstarter campaign. The commissioner (who prefers to remain anonymous) dedicates the arrangement to “The Wounded”. We greatly respect this dedication to all those who have been victims of domestic violence.

"This video was filmed by our mom. Everything you hear in our arrangement is exactly how we perform it live with our 2 harps: no backing tracks, loops, or harp overlays."