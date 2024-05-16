HARPAZO Featuring Members Of SHADOW GALLERY, FATES WARNING, ROYAL HUNT And Others Release "I Am God" Lyric Video; Debut Album On The Way

Rockshots Records is proud to announce the release of The Crucible, the debut album from Harpazo, a supergroup formed by guitarist Marc Centanni and producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Gary Wehrkamp (Shadow Gallery, Ayreon).

Set for release on June 28 in Europe and July 5 in North America, this progressive metal rock opera is a thrilling journey through a dystopian future, merging elements of progressive and power metal with symphonic and Celtic influences.

The Crucible is a concept album that explores a world in turmoil where technology and prophecy collide. The story unfolds across various epic tracks, weaving a tale of revolution, assassins and a charismatic leader with a dark agenda. The narrative primarily takes place in Rome, Jerusalem, New York, and Washington DC offering a rich backdrop for the complex and intense musical arrangements.

The first single from the album, "I Am God", is out now. This track encapsulates the essence of Harpazo, presenting a dynamic, messianic, and powerful metal anthem filled with intense energy and compelling melodic sections. It takes listeners on a cinematic and haunting journey through a dystopian world, perfectly reflecting our metal opera vision. The bridge hooks you with its irresistible catchiness, smoothly transitioning into a robust and infectious chorus.

The addition of chilling violins and Gary Wehrkamp's operatic vocals effectively enhances the gothic and dystopian atmosphere the band aimed to create. Niklas Kahl (Lord of the Lost) delivers outstanding, punishing drumming utilizing double bass pedals to great effect. The guitars drive the song with brutal precision keeping listeners on the edge of their seats throughout.

"Jude Solomon," a multi-trillionaire tech-savior, is introduced in this track, along with his ambitious plans to revolutionize the world by dismantling traditional values and ushering in a new era. The song paints a vivid picture of a future where AI and technology offer near-immortality.

This track serves as the pulsating heart of the album and provides an excellent introduction to Harpazo. Watch a lyric video below.

Harpazo's unique sound is driven by its all-star lineup, featuring legendary musicians from the progressive and Christian metal scenes. Alongside Marc Centanni and Gary Wehrkamp, the album includes performances by: DC Cooper (Royal Hunt) Mark Zonder (Fates Warning, Warlord) Les Carlsen (Bloodgood) Rey Parra (Deny the Fallen, Sacred Warrior) Christian Liljegren (Narnia) Michael Drive Lee (Barren Cross, Worldview) Niklas Kahl (Lord of the Lost, Flaming Row) Lee Lemperle (Outside the Wall) Bruno Sa (Operation Mindcrime) Enzo Donnarumma (Enzo and the Glory Ensemble) Jennifer Eckhart (Jennifer K Eckhart & Stained Glass Road).

With intricate compositions and thought-provoking lyrics, The Crucible invites listeners into a complex world of intrigue and suspense. The album promises a deeply immersive experience that rewards close listening, revealing subtle details and atmospheric layers with each spin.

Further details and pre-order options can be found at the group's website, here.

Tracklisting:

"Ichor"

"Legion Program"

"I Am God"

"Golden Crown"

"The Crucible"

"Two Witnesses"

"Change Of Heart Pt. 1"

"Ultimatum"

"We Are Weak"

"Small Price To Pay"

"Change Of Heart Pt. 2"

"The Book Of Life"

"I Am God" lyric video:

Album trailer: