HARRISON YOUNG - Former DORO / U.D.O. Alumni To Release Live Album & Concert Film With All-Star Metal Band; Video Trailer

American singer and multi-instrumentalist, Harrison Young, made a name for himself touring and recording with some of the biggest names in European metal. He worked for over a decade with Doro Pesch, playing rhythm guitar, keyboards, and eventually bass in her band, alongside a long stint with U.D.O. as their keyboardist.

Behind the scenes, however, he’s been just as busy recording and releasing an expansive and diverse collection of original music - 10 albums worth, to be exact. He celebrated that career milestone earlier this year in The Netherlands with his own concert of epic proportions, which was recorded and documented for his upcoming live album and concert film, Live At Paard.

The material covered is indeed vast, drawing from each era of his musical life from his native New York City bands, EBE and Earth Minor, to his latest European outfits like Little Neon and, most notably, The Cards, his “classic rock” collaboration with legendary Saxon guitarist Paul Quinn. Along with drummer Koen Herfst, of Vandenberg, the trio reunited live on stage for the first time post-Covid for this show and subsequent live album.

Quinn and Herfst weren’t the only fellow metal troubadours joining Harrison at this one-of-a-kind concert. American singer and keyboardist Laura Scarborough, of Ghost, made a special guest appearance singing the duet “Is This Really Love,” and Doro guitarist Bas Maas brought a decidedly heavier edge to Harrison’s earlier material. Dutch musicians Justin Pursey, Boris Oud, and Rubz Pichel rounded out the lineup.

“It was a dream come true to be able to assemble this cast of characters together on one stage, to play all the songs that mean most to me in my life,” continues Young. “I’m so thankful that it was captured so well. I’m thrilled to have the memory of this concert preserved for myself on CD and DVD, but I really can’t wait to share it with everyone who couldn’t be in the room with us that night.”

Live At Paard will be released by Dutch independent label Spaceage Productions on October 14. It will appear on CD and all digital platforms in its 20-track standard edition format. A 30-track deluxe version is now available for pre-order, with 5 tracks available instantly, exclusively at harrisonyoungmusic.bandcamp.com.

Additionally, the full 2-hour concert film will be available on DVD, with a free worldwide streaming event taking place on Facebook and YouTube on Saturday, October 15. Visit harrisonyoungmusic.com for more info and times.

Meanwhile, you can view the official trailer below:

(Photo - Rob Van Dalen)