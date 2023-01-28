HARTMANN Featuring AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN Announce Tour Dates For Germany And Spain; UNISONIC Bassist DENNIS WARD On Board

Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann's solo band, Hartmann, have announced tour dates for Germany and Spain in support of his new album, Get Over It. The schedule is available below.

Oliver has checked in with the following update:

"Due to family matters, our bass player Armin Donderer will unfortunately not be able to join our tour in February. Luckily, Dennis Ward (Unisonic, ex-Pínk CReam 69) will accompany us in Germany and Spain during the next weeks."

Oliver released his new Hartmann album, Get Over It, on September 16th, 2022. It is now available for order here.

Check out the official video for the new single, "The Gun", below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Remedy"

"One Step Behind"

"In Another Life"

"What You Give Is What You Get"

"The Movie's End"

"Just Drive"

"The Gun"

"Can't Keep Away From You"

"Get Over It"

"Stay True To Me"

"When We Were Young"