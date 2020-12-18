HARTMANN Featuring AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN Announces Livestream Acoustic Show For This Saturday

Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann has posted the following update on his solo band, Hartmann:

"In that German semi-lockdown since November there's not tooooo much happening at the moment for musicians like me but I'm still trying to use my time in a somehow senseful way with practicing guitar and some drums (my drumming skills are not really worth mentioning), writing and recording songs for Hartmann and other projects, exchanging my whole computer and recording system (every ten years max - I hate it). AND postponing the acoustic tour for the third time. But, what can we do? Not much except staying positive hoping that THIS time the concerts will finally happen.

To bridge over your time a bit while waiting for 'real' concerts, we also decided to exchange our acoustic show on December 19th at Pegasus Theater a livestream concert broadcasted at 8:00pm CET. So, get your tickets now, have wonderful weekend, stay positive and - most of all - healthy!"

Pick up your livestream tickets here.