HARTMANN Featuring AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN Announces Livestream Show

Avantasia guitarist / Hartmann frontman Oliver Hartmann has checked in with the following announcement:

"Dear fans of Hartmann and handmade music,

Due to the current situation we unfortunately had to postpone the dates of our acoustic anniversary tour a few times during the last months. Of course there’s still a chance that the announced shows in late April and May will take place but at the moment it looks like we have to move them all again to summer…

Nevertheless, we hope that you will be part of our live stream next Friday (April 16th) at the Colos-Saal in Aschaffenburg (Germany) that will be broadcasted worldwide starting at 7:00pm CET and will be available online for full 24 hours! The line-up of this special acoustic show will again include the great Ina Morgan, my duet partner of 'When The Rain Begins To Fall', part of our live DVD Handmade and member of the crazy Avantasians since our last tour in 2019. This concert will contain songs of our latest release, 15 Pearls And Gems, as well as many tracks of 15 - sorry - 16 years band history. We are definitely looking forward to this concert and we hope that you’ll be part of it, too!"

Purchase tickets for the livestream show here.

In December 2020 Hartmann released the 15th Anniversary Hartmann Livestream Concert / 15 Pearls And Gems Release Show that took place on June 26th, 2020 at the Colos-Saal in Aschaffenburg, Germany. The 90 minute show is available in mp4 format via Hartmann's online shop here.

The show features guest musicians Ina Morgan (Avantasia), Zlatko Jimmy Kresic (ex-Rock Meets Classic), and former keyboard player, Jürgen Wüst.

The setlist:

"Can't Stop This Train"

"You Will Make It"

"Walking On A Thin Line"

"Don’t Want Back Down"

"Simple Man"

"When The Rain Begins To Fall"

"The Sky Is Falling"

"After The Love Is Gone"

"The Sun's Still Rising"

"I Won’t Get Fooled Again"

"Don't Give Up Your Dream"

"Alive Again"

"Listen To Your Heart"

"Out In The Cold"

"Music"