HARTMANN Featuring AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN Share "Simple Man" Acoustic Performance From Livestream Show

On April 16th, German rockers Hartmann - featuring Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann - performed a livestream show at the Colos-Saal in Aschaffenburg, Germany. They have shared the acoustic performance of their single "Simple Man" from the show. Check it out below.

"Simple Man" was originally recorded for the 2018 album Hands On The Wheel as a duet with Mr. Big frontman and Avantasia member Eric Martin .

In December 2020 Hartmann released the 15th Anniversary Hartmann Livestream Concert / 15 Pearls And Gems Release Show that took place on June 26th, 2020 at the Colos-Saal in Aschaffenburg, Germany. The 90 minute show is available in mp4 format via Hartmann's online shop here.

The show features guest musicians Ina Morgan (Avantasia), Zlatko Jimmy Kresic (ex-Rock Meets Classic), and former keyboard player, Jürgen Wüst.

The setlist:

"Can't Stop This Train"

"You Will Make It"

"Walking On A Thin Line"

"Don’t Want Back Down"

"Simple Man"

"When The Rain Begins To Fall"

"The Sky Is Falling"

"After The Love Is Gone"

"The Sun's Still Rising"

"I Won’t Get Fooled Again"

"Don't Give Up Your Dream"

"Alive Again"

"Listen To Your Heart"

"Out In The Cold"

"Music"