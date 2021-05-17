HARTMANN Featuring AVANTASIA Guitarist OLIVER HARTMANN Share "Still The Same" From Livestream Acoustic Show

May 17, 2021, 52 minutes ago

On April 16th, German rockers Hartmann - featuring Avantasia guitarist Oliver Hartmann - performed a livestream show at the Colos-Saal in Aschaffenburg, Germany. They have shared another clip from the evening below.

Oliver: "'Still The Same' - originally recorded for Shadows & Silhouettes in 2016 - has also been filmed during our Hartmann live stream at Colos-Saal Aschaffenburg. Without getting too political but looking at some parts this world this one unfortunately fits a hundred percent. Again and again."

Check out "Don't Want Back Down" and "Simple Man" from the livestream below, taken from Hartmann's Hands On The Wheel album, released in 2018.



