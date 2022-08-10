HARVEST Of ASH Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Ache And Impulse Debut Out In September

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the debut album from Salt Lake City Utah's colossal doom/sludge/hardcore/post metal act Harvest Of Ash. Ache And Impulse is up now for pre-order and will be released September 23 on CD and Digital formats. Find preorders on Bandcamp.

Harvest Of Ash sonically are a meticulous blend of doom metal, post metal, sludge and hardcore. Ache And Impulse pummels listeners with colossal riffs, spacey interludes and triumphant resolutions throughout the albums five epic tracks, which clock in at over 40 minutes. Thematically, these tracks invoke the stages of a migraine headache to take listeners on a personal journey from self-loathing to self-affirmation. Enthralling and devastating, Harvest Of Ash push the boundaries to the extreme while bringing the beatdown. Ache And Impulse was engineered and mastered by metal maestro Andy Patterson (Sub Rosa, Cult Leader, The Otolith).

Tracklisting:

“Harvest Of Ash”

“I Prodrome”

“II Aura”

“III Headache”

“IV Postdrome”

