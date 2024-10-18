HASTE THE DAY Make Triumphant Return With "Burn" Single And Music Video

Haste The Day, the metalcore band that made a scene splash in the '00s, are back! Their triumphant return comes in the form of the video for the brand new single, "Burn". They also appeared at Furnace Fest earlier this month.

"Burn" marks the first new music from the band in nearly a decade. Stream/download the song here, and watch the video below.

"We wrote 'Burn' to be a metalcore thrasher with harmonized guitar melodies, an epic chorus, a crushing breakdown riff, and lyrics about a broken system of justice focused on retaliation instead of restoration," says singer Stephen Keech. "Being the first song that we've released in nine years, we wanted to put our best foot forward musically but also address an important topic in today's divided world: The more we try to tear others down, the more we destroy ourselves."

In other band news, Haste The Day will be playing a co-headline show with Oh, Sleeper at The Factory in Dallas, Texas on December 15.

Stay tuned for even more updates about HTD. "Burn" isn't the only new music on the way, as the band is working on a new album, planned for 2025.

Haste The Day are:

Stephen Keech - Vocals

Scott Whelan - Guitar

Dave Krysl - Guitar

Giuseppe Capolupo - Drums

Michael Murphy - Bass

Brennan Chaulk - Guitar

(Photo - Dave Pluimer)