HATCHETS FOR HANDS Release NSFW Video For New Single "Mephistis" Featuring JOHN TEMPESTA

Melodic death metal duo, Hatchets For Hands, are back with a new single - their first offering since the release of 2020's "Cabaret Of Decay". "Mephistis" features guest drums from John Tempesta (White Zombie, Testament), and fans can check out the occult music video below.

“After several years of friendship, John joined us on a writing session above The Rainbow Bar & Grill in LA,” says Hatchets For Hands drummer/vocalist Cullen Poythress. “After a few whiskies together at the bar afterward, we knew it was on. We had to have Johnny T’s heavy-handed groove on ‘Mephistis’, and it was an honor to have him join us behind the kit on this one.”

Formed in San Francisco, California in 2009, Hatchets For Hands is the death metal duo of guitarist/bassist Brian Parks and drummer/vocalist Cullen Poythress. The band is defined by familiar elements of American thrash and traditional death metal mixed with the soaring leads and darkened melodies associated with Northern Europe's more melodic exports.