HATE, CANDLEMASS, TRIBULATION, STRIKER Among 14 New Acts Confirmed For Bloodstock 2023; Official Video Trailer Posted

The 2023 edition of Bloodstock Open Air will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire from August 10 - 13. Organizers have issued the following update:

"What better to see the back of 387 chilly days of January than Bloodstock announcing the final Ronnie James Dio main stage and Sophie Lancaster stage bands joining the bill, as 2023’s hottest metal weekender edges ever closer. Not only that, there’s info on how to work a couple of shifts to get free Bloodstock tickets, a brand new trailer to watch, plus day tickets will go on sale tomorrow! And did we mention the Vikings are coming?!

"With 14 bands to reveal, on with the details! Not familiar with someone? Just click the band name and you’ll be whisked off to one of their YouTube videos to bring you up to speed. Maybe you’ll find a new favourite not to be missed!!

"Completing Friday’s Ronnie James Dio main stage line-up are noted doomsters Witchsorrow who get the day started in fine fettle, plus Lancaster rockers Wytch Hazel, and Polish blackened death metal beasts Hate.

"Very welcome on Saturday’s main stage are Swedish rock ruffians Royal Republic, and highly acclaimed Woking metalheads Employed To Serve. ETS vocalist Justine Jones enthuses, "We're delighted to announce that we are playing Bloodstock for the very first time. We can't wait to fly the flag for heavy metal along with the world's finest talent on the main stage. See you in the pit!"

"Bringing their fusion of black, goth, and death metal to Sunday’s main stage, are Swedes Tribulation.

"Lots of talent to reveal for the Sophie Lancaster stage on Friday! First up, the Grammy-nominated, epic doom pioneers Candlemass, who step in to headline proceedings in a UK exclusive performance, replacing Whitechapel who are unfortunately now unable to appear. Opening the day’s riffage will be Lancs death metal squad Bloodyard. Joining them are black/crust Mancunians Wolfbastard, nu-metalcore tribe Black Coast, “Russian Turbo Polka Metal” ska-punkers Russkaja from Austria, Portuguese extremists Gaerea, plus Canadian heavy/power metal crew Striker!

"The final slot on Saturday’s Sophie Lancaster bill goes to Bristol/Brighton thrash/hardcore gang Skin Failure, who include two ex-Black Peaks members in their ranks.

"Bloodstock is more than just bands though… the Vikings are coming and they're out for blood! Prepare for the Battle of Bloodstock! Warriors from across the country will converge on the hallowed fields of Catton Hall to compete in full contact 1v1 and team battles to be crowned the champions of Bloodstock. The sound of steel clashing and the splintering of shields will echo through the air as these warriors compete in battles and displays across the weekend in a special arena.

"This is not re-enactment as you know it! It is not staged or choreographed! These warriors fight in fully authentic armour using real (albeit blunted) weapons in full contact competition. Combat is fought with a wide range of dark age weaponry, from sword and shield, to spears, and axes including the terrifying Dane axe…

"You will have the chance to meet the warriors of the Blodorn, Hrafn, and Halda, and see combat up close, as Vikings mingle with Bloodstockers and challenge each other to duels of honour. The Norsemen raiders’ reputation for fierceness will be on display over the entire weekend. Stop and chat to the Viking Warriors and take a selfie with them! When they’re not claiming glory on the battlefield, they’ll also answer your questions about their weaponry, armour, and the history of the Viking Age.

"Stay tuned for lots more to be revealed about other onsite entertainment over the coming weeks and yet more bands on other stages.

"Fancy working a couple of shifts for Festaff at Bloodstock, with the rest of the time free to enjoy the festival? This year’s applications open on 1st February. For more info, or to apply, head to: https://www.festaff.co.uk/applications.

"Never been to Bloodstock before and just want to come for a day to check things out? Can’t do the whole weekend this summer but don’t want to miss all the fun? A limited number of day tickets will go on sale tomorrow, 1st February, at 9am GMT in the ticket store. Adult day tickets are £75 and if you’d like to make it a family day out, child day tickets are £25 (mini moshers under 4 can come for free), plus booking fees."

Watch Bloodstock’s new trailer below, and find further information at Bloodstock.uk.com.