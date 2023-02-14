HATE Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Released

Long-running blackened death metal unit, Hate, performed at the 2022 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing the tracks "Sovereign Sanctity", "Erebos", and "Omega", can be viewed below:

No one combines death and black metal quite like Poland's Hate. With unflinching viciousness and a sense of atmosphere unique to the band, on Rugia, their twelfth full-length, they push the boundaries of their craft even further. The album is available on CD, LP, and digital formats. Order here.

Rugia tracklisting:

"Rugia"

"The Wolf Queen"

"Exiles Of Pantheon"

"Saturnus"

"Awakening The Gods Within"

"Resurgence"

"Velesian Guard"

"Sun Of Extinction"

"Sacred Dnieper"

"Exiles Of Pantheon" video:

“Resurgence” video:

Album stream:

Hate lineup:

ATF Sinner - vocals, guitars

Domin - guitars

Nar-Sil - drums

Tiermes - bass