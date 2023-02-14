HATE Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Released
February 14, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Long-running blackened death metal unit, Hate, performed at the 2022 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing the tracks "Sovereign Sanctity", "Erebos", and "Omega", can be viewed below:
No one combines death and black metal quite like Poland's Hate. With unflinching viciousness and a sense of atmosphere unique to the band, on Rugia, their twelfth full-length, they push the boundaries of their craft even further. The album is available on CD, LP, and digital formats. Order here.
Rugia tracklisting:
"Rugia"
"The Wolf Queen"
"Exiles Of Pantheon"
"Saturnus"
"Awakening The Gods Within"
"Resurgence"
"Velesian Guard"
"Sun Of Extinction"
"Sacred Dnieper"
"Exiles Of Pantheon" video:
“Resurgence” video:
Album stream:
Hate lineup:
ATF Sinner - vocals, guitars
Domin - guitars
Nar-Sil - drums
Tiermes - bass