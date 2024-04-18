HATE Live In Melbourne, Australia; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Polish blackened death metal practitioners, Hate, performed at Max Watts in Melbourne, Australia on May 26, 2023, and The Riff Crew have released pro-shot video from the show. Watch below.

Setlist:

Intro

"Sovereign Sanctity"

"Threnody"

"Valley of Darkness"

"The Wolf Queen"

"Luminous Horizon"

"Erebos"

"Resurrection Machine"

"Rugia"

No one combines death and black metal quite like Poland’s Hate. With unflinching viciousness and a sense of atmosphere unique to the band, Rugia, the band’s twelfth and most recent full-length released via Metal Blade Records, pushes the boundaries of their craft even further.

Rugia, which earned the #30 spot on Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums chart and #33 on Billboard’s Top New Artists Albums chart in the US as well as the #25 on Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums chart in Canada upon its first week of release, is currently available on CD, LP, and digital formats.