HATE Performs "The Wolf Queen" At Bloodstock 2023; Pro-Shot Video Released

Polish blackened death metal practitioners, Hate, performed "The Wolf Queen" - from their 2021 album Rugia - during their set at the 2023 edition of the Bloodstock Open Air festival. Watch professionally-filmed footage below:

Check out "Erebos" from the same show:

No one combines death and black metal quite like Poland’s Hate. With unflinching viciousness and a sense of atmosphere unique to the band, Rugia, the band’s twelfth and most recent full-length released via Metal Blade Records, pushes the boundaries of their craft even further.

Rugia, which earned the #30 spot on Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums chart and #33 on Billboard’s Top New Artists Albums chart in the US as well as the #25 on Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums chart in Canada upon its first week of release, is currently available on CD, LP, and digital formats.