HATE To Join BATUSHKA On North American Fall Tour

Long-running blackened death metal unit, Hate, will join Batushka on their North America Pilgrimage 2022 Fall Tour. The journey begins on September 26 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and runs through two dozen cities, coming to a close on October 21 in Brooklyn, New York. Additional support will be provided by Hideous Divinity.

Comments Hate frontman ATF Sinner, "This tour has been years in the making. After wave upon wave of pandemic cancellations, rescheduling upon rescheduling, we finally get to hit North America with our new album, Rugia! It's been too long! So, after three years, we'd like to invite you all to come out and celebrate with us.”

Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

September

26 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

27 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

28 - Loft @ Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

30 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

October

1 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

2 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

3 - Rockhouse Bar - El Paso, TX

4 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

5 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

6 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

7 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

8 - Dante's - Portland, OR

9 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

12 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

13 - Granada Theater Lawrence, KS

14 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

15 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

16 - Preserving Underground - Pittsburgh, PA

17 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

18 - Imperial Bell - Quebec City, QC

19 - Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC

20 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

21 - The Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

No one combines death and black metal quite like Poland's Hate. With unflinching viciousness and a sense of atmosphere unique to the band, on Rugia, their twelfth full-length, they push the boundaries of their craft even further.

Rugia, which earned the #30 spot on Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums chart and #33 on Billboard’s Top New Artists Albums chart in the US as well as the #25 on Billboard’s Current Hard Music Albums chart in Canada upon its first week of release, is currently available on CD, LP, and digital formats. Rugia can be ordered here.

Rugia tracklisting:

"Rugia"

"The Wolf Queen"

"Exiles Of Pantheon"

"Saturnus"

"Awakening The Gods Within"

"Resurgence"

"Velesian Guard"

"Sun Of Extinction"

"Sacred Dnieper"

"Exiles Of Pantheon" video:

“Resurgence” video:

Album stream:

Hate lineup:

ATF Sinner - vocals, guitars

Domin - guitars

Nar-Sil - drums

Tiermes - bass

(Photo - Daniel Rusilowicz)