Hate5Six Releases KHEMMIS And CONJURER’s Full Set From Deceiver North America MMXXII Tour

In April 2023, Colorado doomed heavy metal outfit Khemmis (pictured above) embarked on their Deceiver North America MMXXIII Tour with UK sludge/post-metal heavyweights and labelmates Conjurer, and Canadian atmospheric grinders Wake. The tour package - along with Philadelphia natives Sunburster - teamed up with videographer/archivist Sunny Singh of Hate5six to enshrine the May 6 performances at Underground Arts in Philadelphia.

In 2023, Khemmis released the two-song EP Where The Cold Wind Blows. The release, available digitally as well as on a limited edition 7”, follows the 2021 album Deceiver. Conjurer was also on the road in support of their latest offering, 2022’s Pathos.

Hate5Six has become a staple in the hardcore scene, documenting bands big and small in all stages of their perspective career. A political statement, the platform allows global fans to experience live music that they may not be able to witness in person.

The sets documented on May 6 were filmed and edited by Sunny and each band’s performance was tracked by Khemmis front-of-house Aaron Kelly, who also mixed their headlining set. Conjurer, Wake, and Sunburster performances were mixed by Bryan Batiste.