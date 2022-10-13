HATEBREED Add Chicago Date + Special Guest For "20 Years Of Perseverance" Tour

Hatebreed's 20 Years Of Perseverance Tour kicks off on October 25 and runs through November 20. The band has added a Chicago show on November 3 at Bottom Lounge.

The tour celebrates the seminal and classic album Perseverance, which turned 20 years old this year. The record remains one of the most important and impactful albums of the new millennium. So of course the Grammy-nominated, Connecticut hardcore crew is going back on the road to celebrate with the most brutal breakdowns and anthemic singalongs the scene has ever known.

Today, the band has announced that former guitarist Sean Martin, who was a member of the band during the Perseverance era, will be joining them on the tour.

"We had such a blast having Sean come out to perform songs with us on our 25th anniversary tour that we thought it could be even more fun to have him come out again to celebrate the anniversary of the album that changed our lives for the better," exclaims singer Jamey Jasta.

"I'm looking forward to sharing the stage with my good friends, smashing some riffs, and raising some hell in celebration of twenty years of Perseverance. TWENTY YEARS!!! SO SICK!!! Can't wait to see you all out there! EEEEEEEEEYEEEEEEAAAAAAAH!!!!!!"

Dates:

October

25 - Elmira, NY - The L*

26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount*

27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27*

28 - Hartford, CT - The Webster*

29 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC*

30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre*

31 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

November

2 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall*

3 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

4 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s*

5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom*

7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

8 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center*

9 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Café*

10 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater*

11 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater*

14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*

15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom**

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl&

19 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues**

20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues**

* no Bleeding Through

** no Gatecreeper

& supporting Ghost Inside

Lineup:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Wayne Lozinak - Guitar

Frank Novinec - Guitar

Matt Byrne - Drums