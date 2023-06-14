HATEBREED Announce "20 Years Of Brutality" Anniversary Tour

Hatebreed will return to the road this September and you do not want to miss it. The "20 Years of Brutality" tour kicks off on September 3 in Quebec and will run through September 24 in Tampa. Terror, Vein.FM, and Jesus Piece will serve as special guests.

"It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the release of The Rise of Brutality album," says singer Jamey Jasta. "These songs are always fun to play and we're looking forward to adding some of them to the set that we've previously either never or rarely played live. Plus, it's always a bonus having Terror on the tour along with Vein.fm and Jesus Piece. This will make this tour an event not to be missed!"

All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets here.

The tour celebrates the band's classic and much-loved album, The Rise Of Brutality. The record is considered one of the important and impactful albums of the band's catalog. That's why the Grammy-nominated, Connecticut hardcore crew is going back on the road to celebrate the record's brutal breakdowns and anthemic singalongs with friends and fans.

Tour dates:

September

2 - Albany, NY - Born Dead Fest @ Empire Live*

3 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

4 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

5 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

6 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

9 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

12 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

15 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

16 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal Fest @ Palladium*

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

19 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

21 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

22 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest*

23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

* Festival dates

Lineup:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Wayne Lozinak - Guitar

Frank Novinec - Guitar

Matt Byrne - Drums