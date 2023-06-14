HATEBREED Announce "20 Years Of Brutality" Anniversary Tour
June 14, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Hatebreed will return to the road this September and you do not want to miss it. The "20 Years of Brutality" tour kicks off on September 3 in Quebec and will run through September 24 in Tampa. Terror, Vein.FM, and Jesus Piece will serve as special guests.
"It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the release of The Rise of Brutality album," says singer Jamey Jasta. "These songs are always fun to play and we're looking forward to adding some of them to the set that we've previously either never or rarely played live. Plus, it's always a bonus having Terror on the tour along with Vein.fm and Jesus Piece. This will make this tour an event not to be missed!"
All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets here.
The tour celebrates the band's classic and much-loved album, The Rise Of Brutality. The record is considered one of the important and impactful albums of the band's catalog. That's why the Grammy-nominated, Connecticut hardcore crew is going back on the road to celebrate the record's brutal breakdowns and anthemic singalongs with friends and fans.
Tour dates:
September
2 - Albany, NY - Born Dead Fest @ Empire Live*
3 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole
4 - Montreal, QC - Olympia
5 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
6 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
9 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
12 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl
13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
15 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
16 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal Fest @ Palladium*
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
19 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
21 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
22 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest*
23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
* Festival dates
Lineup:
Jamey Jasta - Vocals
Chris Beattie - Bass
Wayne Lozinak - Guitar
Frank Novinec - Guitar
Matt Byrne - Drums