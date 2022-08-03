HATEBREED Announce "20 Years Of Perseverance" Tour With Special Guests GATECREEPER, BLEEDING THROUGH

Hatebreed's seminal classic, Perseverance, turned 20 years old this year. It remains one of the most important and impactful albums of the new millennium. Of course the Grammy-nominated, Connecticut hardcore crew is going back on the road to celebrate with the most brutal breakdowns and anthemic singalongs the scene has ever known.

"I can't believe it's been 20 years since the Perseverance album hit," says singer Jamey Jasta. "We're overdue for a headline tour so these shows will be ones for the ages. Show up early and support the great line up of sick bands!"

The "20 Years Of Perseverance" Tour kicks off on October 27 in Virginia Beach and runs through November 20 in San Diego. Gatecreeper will appear from October 27 through November 15, while Bleeding Through will support from November 17 through November 20. Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish will open all dates.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 5 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets here.

Dates:

October

27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27*

30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre*

November

4 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s*

5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom*

7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

9 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Café*

10 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater*

12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater*

14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*

15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom**

19 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues**

20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues**

* no Bleeding Through

** no Gatecreeper

Lineup:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Wayne Lozinak - Guitar

Frank Novinec - Guitar

Matt Byrne - Drums