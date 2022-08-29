HATEBREED Announce Additional Dates For "20 Years Of Perseverance" Tour With Special Guests GATECREEPER, BLEEDING THROUGH

Hatebreed's seminal classic, Perseverance, turned 20 years old this year. It remains one of the most important and impactful albums of the new millennium. Of course the Grammy-nominated, Connecticut hardcore crew is going back on the road to celebrate with the most brutal breakdowns and anthemic singalongs the scene has ever known.

"I can't believe it's been 20 years since the Perseverance album hit," says singer Jamey Jasta. "We're overdue for a headline tour so these shows will be ones for the ages. Show up early and support the great line up of sick bands!"

The "20 Years Of Perseverance" Tour now includes nine additional shows - kicking off on October 25 in Elmira, New York and running through November 20 in San Diego. Update tour dates are below, and include new dates in Elmira, New York; Huntington, New York; Hartford; Harrisburg; Flint; Lexington; Fort Wayne; San Antonio; and Colorado Springs.

Dates:

October

25 - Elmira, NY - The L*

26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount*

27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27*

28 - Hartford, CT - The Webster*

29 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC*

30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre*

31 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

November

2 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall*

3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center*

4 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s*

5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom*

7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

8 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center*

9 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Café*

10 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater*

11 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater*

14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*

15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom**

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl&

19 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues**

20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues**

* no Bleeding Through

** no Gatecreeper

& supporting Ghost Inside

During their concert at the South Side Ballroom in Dallas, Texas on August 8, Hatebreed performed the Exodus classic, "Bonded By Blood". Watch fan-filmed video below:

Lineup:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Wayne Lozinak - Guitar

Frank Novinec - Guitar

Matt Byrne - Drums