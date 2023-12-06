HATEBREED Announce Long Island Club Residency To Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Grammy-nominated hardcore icons, Hatebreed, have announced a Long Island Club residency to celebrate their 30th anniversary as one of the scene's most significant, enduring, hardest, and beloved bands.

"Our 30th anniversary celebration will start by going back to our roots, playing multiple nights in small clubs with some of our favorite bands, old and new," the band says. "This is the first of many announcements to come. We'll also be doing LDB and Milwaukee Metal Fest, heading to Europe in the summer, and a full US tour in the fall. We can't wait to see everyone."

Tour dates:

January

18 - Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY

19 - Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY

20 - Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY

March

22 - LDB Fest - Louisville, KY

May

18 - Milwaukee Metal Fest - Milwaukee, WI

Hatebreed are:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Chris Beattie - Bass

Wayne Lozinak - Guitar

Frank Novinec - Guitar

Matt Byrne - Drums