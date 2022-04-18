HATEBREED Perfoms Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; Pro-Shot Video

Hatebreed returned to perform at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2018, and you can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set. See below.

Setlist:

"To The Threshold"

"A.D."

"Something's Off"

"Everyone Bleeds Now"

"In Ashes They Shall Reap"

"As Diehard As They Come"

"Live For This"

"Destroy Everything"

"Last Breath"

"Driven By Suffering"

"This Is Now"

"Doomsayer "

"Defeatist"

"Perseverance"

"Smash Your Enemies"

"Seven Enemies"

"Proven"

"Looking Down The Barrel Of Today"

"Honour Never Dies"

"Empty Promises"

"I Will Be Heard"