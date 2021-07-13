HATEBREED Replaces IN FLAMES On MEGADETH & LAMB OF GOD's "Metal Tour Of The Year"; New Video Trailer Posted

In just over a month, the must-see Metal Tour Of The Year co-headlined by Megadeth and Lamb Of God will lay waste to cities across North America as the highly anticipated trek finally hits the road. Joining them as previously planned will be special guests Trivium, however it has been announced today that due to international visa issues, special guests In Flames will not be able to join the tour. Fans should not fear, joining the tour in their place will be none other than Hatebreed. Tickets and VIP packages for this most epic metal extravaganza are on-sale now from LiveNation.com.

Megadeth, fueled by Dave Mustaine’s triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will finally embark on their first North American tour since 2017.

Speaking on the long-awaited announcement of the rescheduled run, Megadeth’s leader and frontman, Dave Mustaine says, “Can you hear that sound of armies on the march - of destruction on the horizon? That’s this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You’re not going to know what hit you!”

Lamb Of God pressed ahead with the release of their crushing self-titled album, Lamb Of God, which was one of the best- selling metal albums of 2020. The band now looks to take the show on the road as they return to the stage for the first time since the release of the record.

Randy Blythe, inimitable frontman of Lamb Of God, adds, “It’s been far too long since we got together to do our thing - by ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors- the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER. Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together - I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to hit the road with Lamb Of God. See y’all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, & now Hatebreed. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE...”

Produced by Live Nation, the epic, rescheduled tour will now kick off on Friday, August 20 in Austin, TX and hit a further 27 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, QC on Saturday, October 2. Full tour itinerary below.

Tour dates:

August

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

September

1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival*

12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Camden, NJ - B&T Pavilion

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Cincinnati, ON - PNC Pavilion

22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

25 - Indianola, IA - Knotfest Iowa**

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

October

1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.

** Festival Date, Knotfest Iowa does not include Hatebreed