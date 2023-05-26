HATEBREED's JAMEY JASTA Drops New JASTA Single "Assimilation Agenda" Feat. EXODUS Frontman STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA; Visualizer

Jamey Jasta has just dropped a single and visualizer for "Assimilation Agenda", a brand-new Jasta track, featuring Steve "Zetro" Souza from Bay Area legends, Exodus. The banger is the first new music from Jasta since the release of the well-received project, The Lost Chapters, Volume 2, which dropped in 2019.

Stream the track here, and watch the visualizer below.

"The whole album is a love letter to thrash but this song in particular is a great example of what’s to come and one of my favorites," says Jasta. "A duet with Zetro that will get the circle pits going HARD!!!"

The song was recorded/mixed/mastered by Nick Bellmore at Dexters Lab Recording in Milford, CT. It's the first track from Jasta's forthcoming new album, due out later this year. Stay tuned for more info.