HATEFULMURDER Streams New Single / Lyric Video "Eye For An Eye"

Hatefulmurder, from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, returns with a new single and lyric video, "Eye For An Eye".

The new track brings elements of death metal, with a contrast between old school and contemporary with potent rhymes where the dynamic range of vocalist Angélica Burns can be heard in all its glory, talking about a theme that makes the listener reflect.

“The lyrics of the song 'Eye For An Eye' bring reflections on the consequences of human behavior in its wildest and most primitive state, an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth,” comments Angélica.

In January 2023, Hatefulmurder released the single “Psywar”, along with an accompanying music video. In July, the band released the track “Eye For An Eye”, with a promotoinal lyric video. The two singles are part of a new album that will be released in the second half of this year.