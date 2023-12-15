HATESPHERE's Reduced To Flesh Available On Marbled Yellow Vinyl In February; European Co-Headline Tour With MERCENARY Announced
December 15, 2023, an hour ago
Scarlet Records will release the yellow marbled vinyl version (300 copies) of HateSphere's Reduced To Flesh on February 16.
Originally released in 2018, Reduced To Flesh marked the return of the Danish dukes of thrash & death metal to the label that launched their career in the early 00's - a successful partnership recently renewed for the Hatred Reborn killer album - and the first vinyl run (black) went quickly sold out.
Pre-order here.
In February 2024 HateSphere will embark in the Soundtrack Of Hate European tour as co-headliners with the mighty Mercenary. Dates below.
February
2 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
3 - Kassel, Germany - Kulturzentrum Färberei
4 - Freiburg, Germany - Crash
5 - München, Germany - Backstage
7 - Vienna, Austria - Escape Metal Corner
8 - Frauenfeld, Switzerland - Eisenwerk
9 - St.Germain en Laye, France - La Clef St Germain en Laye
10 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
11 - Diest, Belgium - Hell
13 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
14 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
15 - Essen, Germany - Turock
16 - Heerlen, Netherlands - Nieuwe Nor
17 - Metz, France - Haunting The Chapel
HateSphere are:
Mathias Uldall - vocals
Peter Lyse Karmark - guitar
Kasper Kirkegaard - guitar
Jimmy Nedergaard - bass
Mike Park Nielsen - drums
(Photo - Julia Nikiforova - JN Lightning Photography)