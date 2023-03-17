HATESPHERE Share "Hatred Reborn" Playthrough Video
March 17, 2023, an hour ago
HateSphere have released a playthrough video for the title track of their new album, Hatred Reborn, to be released on March 24 via Scarlet Records. Check it out below:
Once again produced by Tue Madsen at the legendary Antfarm Studio, Hatred Reborn will be released in the following formats:
- limited-edition vinyl
- digipak CD
- digital
Pre-order here.
The artwork was created by Stefan Skjoedt.
Tracklisting:
"The Awakening"
"Hatred Reborn"
"Cutthroat"
"Gravedigger"
"918"
"Darkspawn"
"The Truest Form Of Pain"
"Brand Of Sacrifice"
"A Violent Compulsion"
"Spitting Teeth"
"Another Piece Of Meat" (Scorpions cover - digipak bonus track)
"The Fallen Shall Rise In A River Of Blood" (live - digipak bonus track)
"Darkspawn" lyric video:
"Cutthroat" video:
Find the band's tour itinerary here.
HateSphere lineup:
Mathias Uldall - vocals
Peter Lyse Karmark - guitar
Kasper Kirkegaard - guitar
Jimmy Nedergaard - bass
Mike Park Nielsen - drums
(Photo - Julia Nikiforova - JN Lightning Photography)