HATESPHERE Share "Hatred Reborn" Playthrough Video

HateSphere have released a playthrough video for the title track of their new album, Hatred Reborn, to be released on March 24 via Scarlet Records. Check it out below:

Once again produced by Tue Madsen at the legendary Antfarm Studio, Hatred Reborn will be released in the following formats:

- limited-edition vinyl

- digipak CD

- digital

The artwork was created by Stefan Skjoedt.

Tracklisting:

"The Awakening"

"Hatred Reborn"

"Cutthroat"

"Gravedigger"

"918"

"Darkspawn"

"The Truest Form Of Pain"

"Brand Of Sacrifice"

"A Violent Compulsion"

"Spitting Teeth"

"Another Piece Of Meat" (Scorpions cover - digipak bonus track)

"The Fallen Shall Rise In A River Of Blood" (live - digipak bonus track)

"Darkspawn" lyric video:

"Cutthroat" video:

HateSphere lineup:

Mathias Uldall - vocals

Peter Lyse Karmark - guitar

Kasper Kirkegaard - guitar

Jimmy Nedergaard - bass

Mike Park Nielsen - drums

(Photo - Julia Nikiforova - JN Lightning Photography)