HATESPHERE Share "Hatred Reborn" Playthrough Video

March 17, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal hatesphere

HateSphere have released a playthrough video for the title track of their new album, Hatred Reborn, to be released on March 24 via Scarlet Records. Check it out below:

Once again produced by Tue Madsen at the legendary Antfarm Studio, Hatred Reborn will be released in the following formats:

- limited-edition vinyl
- digipak CD
- digital

Pre-order here.

The artwork was created by Stefan Skjoedt.

Tracklisting:

"The Awakening"
"Hatred Reborn"
"Cutthroat"
"Gravedigger"
"918"
"Darkspawn"
"The Truest Form Of Pain"
"Brand Of Sacrifice"
"A Violent Compulsion"
"Spitting Teeth"
"Another Piece Of Meat" (Scorpions cover - digipak bonus track)
"The Fallen Shall Rise In A River Of Blood" (live - digipak bonus track)

"Darkspawn" lyric video:

"Cutthroat" video:

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

HateSphere lineup:

Mathias Uldall - vocals
Peter Lyse Karmark - guitar
Kasper Kirkegaard - guitar
Jimmy Nedergaard - bass
Mike Park Nielsen - drums

(Photo - Julia Nikiforova - JN Lightning Photography)



