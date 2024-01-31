HATESPHERE Share Official Video For "The Truest Form Of Pain"

HateSphere has released a video for "The Truest Form Of Pain", the fourth single taken from their latest album, Hatred Reborn, released in 2023 through Scarlet Records. Watch below:

Scarlet Records will release the yellow marbled vinyl version (300 copies) of HateSphere's Reduced To Flesh on February 16.

Originally released in 2018, Reduced To Flesh marked the return of the Danish dukes of thrash & death metal to the label that launched their career in the early 00's - a successful partnership recently renewed for the Hatred Reborn killer album - and the first vinyl run (black) went quickly sold out.

Pre-order here.

In February, HateSphere will embark in the Soundtrack Of Hate European tour as co-headliners with the mighty Mercenary. Dates below.

February

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

3 - Kassel, Germany - Kulturzentrum Färberei

4 - Freiburg, Germany - Crash

5 - München, Germany - Backstage

7 - Vienna, Austria - Escape Metal Corner

8 - Frauenfeld, Switzerland - Eisenwerk

9 - St.Germain en Laye, France - La Clef St Germain en Laye

10 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

11 - Diest, Belgium - Hell

13 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

14 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

15 - Essen, Germany - Turock

16 - Heerlen, Netherlands - Nieuwe Nor

17 - Metz, France - Haunting The Chapel

HateSphere are:

Mathias Uldall - vocals

Peter Lyse Karmark - guitar

Kasper Kirkegaard - guitar

Jimmy Nedergaard - bass

Mike Park Nielsen - drums