U.S. thrashers Hatriot will release their new album The Vale Of Shadows on July 22, 2022 via Massacre Records.

It's the fourth studio album of the band around lead vocalist/bassist Cody Souza (son Exodus singer Steve Souza), lead guitarist Kosta Varvatakis, vocalist/guitarist Kevin Paterson and drummer Nicholas Souza.

The album's cover artwork was designed by Paolo Girardi. More details will be revealed soon.