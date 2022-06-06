HATRIOT Debut Lyric Video For New Single "Verminous And Vile"

US thrashers, Hatriot, will release their new album, The Vale Of Shadows, on July 22 via Massacre Records. It's the fourth studio album from the band, and is available to pre-order here.

The album will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP,as well as in digital formats. The Vale Of Shadows covers topics such as personal growth, pent-up aggression, the Black Plague, serial killers, and a disturbing dark world.

A lyric video for "Verminous And Vile", the second single from the album, can be viewed below.

"Horns & Halos"

"The Hate Inside"

"Forceful Balance"

"Verminous And Vile"

"Clemency Denied"

"The Twenty Fifth Hour"

"Only Red Remains"

"Mark Of The Tyrant"

"Vale Of Shadows"

"Murderous Tranquility"

"Hymn For The Wicked"

"Verminous And Vile" lyric video:

"Hymn For The Wicked" lyric video:

(Photo - Harald Oimoen)