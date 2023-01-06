HATRIOT Joins KINGS OF THRASH Tour

Hatriot announces the first leg of their 2023 world tour supporting Kings Of Thrash, commencing February 16 in Joliet, Illinois. The Thrashin' USA tour will cross the Midwest, East Coast, and southeastern part of North America through March 15.

Cody Souza, (yes, you got that right, Steve "Zetro" Souza - Exodus vocalist's son), band's vocalist and bass player shares, “The boys and I are extremely excited to get back out on the road and play to new fans as we join the absolute legends in Kings Of Thrash including Dave Ellefson, Jeff Young, and company. We are looking forward to sharing the stage and making plenty of new friends along the way! Be sure to show up early and experience the next generation of metal, Hatriot!”

Tour dates:

February

16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

19 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

21 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

22 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

24 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

25 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar And Venue

27 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom And Tavern

28 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

March

1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

3 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

5 - Harrisburg, PA - Midtown Arts Center

7 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

10 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre

11 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

14 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

Hatriot lineup:

Cody Souza (vox & bass)

Nick Souza (drums)

Miguel Esparza (guitar)

Kosta Varvatakis (guitar)