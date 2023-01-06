HATRIOT Joins KINGS OF THRASH Tour
January 6, 2023, 4 minutes ago
Hatriot announces the first leg of their 2023 world tour supporting Kings Of Thrash, commencing February 16 in Joliet, Illinois. The Thrashin' USA tour will cross the Midwest, East Coast, and southeastern part of North America through March 15.
Cody Souza, (yes, you got that right, Steve "Zetro" Souza - Exodus vocalist's son), band's vocalist and bass player shares, “The boys and I are extremely excited to get back out on the road and play to new fans as we join the absolute legends in Kings Of Thrash including Dave Ellefson, Jeff Young, and company. We are looking forward to sharing the stage and making plenty of new friends along the way! Be sure to show up early and experience the next generation of metal, Hatriot!”
Tour dates:
February
16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
19 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
20 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
21 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note
22 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
24 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
25 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends Bar And Venue
27 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom And Tavern
28 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels
March
1 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
3 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
4 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
5 - Harrisburg, PA - Midtown Arts Center
7 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
10 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre
11 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
12 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
14 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
Hatriot lineup:
Cody Souza (vox & bass)
Nick Souza (drums)
Miguel Esparza (guitar)
Kosta Varvatakis (guitar)