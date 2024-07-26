HAUNT And SAVAGE MASTER Announce Thee Eternal Reign US Tour

American heavy metal savants, Haunt and Savage Master, unite for heavy metal glory as they prepare to blaze across a 27-city US tour dubbed Thee Eternal Reign.

Kicking off August 2 at The Lost Well in Austin, Texas, the bands will leave a path of steel shavings through nearly two dozen states, concluding August 31 at Dive Bar in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thee Eternal Reign tour dates:

August

2 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well

3 - San Antonio, TX - Bonds Rock Bar

4 - Lafayette, LA - Freetown Boom Boom Room

6 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar

7 - Winter Park, FL - Conduit

8 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor

9 - Richmond, VA - Cobra Cabana

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

11 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland Bar and Grill

12 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

13 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl

14 - Louisville, KY - Portal + Artportal

15 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi

17 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

19 - Denver, CO - HQ

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

22 - Richland, WA - Ray’s Golden Lion

23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

24 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

25 - Eugene, OR - John Henry’s

27 - Albany, CA - Ivy Room

28 - Oxnard, CA - Mrs. Olson’s

29 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Underground

31 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar