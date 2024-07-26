HAUNT And SAVAGE MASTER Announce Thee Eternal Reign US Tour
July 26, 2024, 47 minutes ago
American heavy metal savants, Haunt and Savage Master, unite for heavy metal glory as they prepare to blaze across a 27-city US tour dubbed Thee Eternal Reign.
Kicking off August 2 at The Lost Well in Austin, Texas, the bands will leave a path of steel shavings through nearly two dozen states, concluding August 31 at Dive Bar in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Thee Eternal Reign tour dates:
August
2 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well
3 - San Antonio, TX - Bonds Rock Bar
4 - Lafayette, LA - Freetown Boom Boom Room
6 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar
7 - Winter Park, FL - Conduit
8 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor
9 - Richmond, VA - Cobra Cabana
10 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
11 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland Bar and Grill
12 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
13 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl
14 - Louisville, KY - Portal + Artportal
15 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
16 - Milwaukee, WI - Club Garibaldi
17 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
19 - Denver, CO - HQ
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon
22 - Richland, WA - Ray’s Golden Lion
23 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
24 - Portland, OR - Dante’s
25 - Eugene, OR - John Henry’s
27 - Albany, CA - Ivy Room
28 - Oxnard, CA - Mrs. Olson’s
29 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Underground
31 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar