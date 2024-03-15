HAWKESTREL - Former HAWKWIND Members Join THE ROLLING STONES’ MICK TAYLOR For A Transdimensional Rock Anthem; "Evil Rock (2023 AD)" Lyric Video Posted

When former Hawkwind bass player Alan Davey first launched his Hawkestrel project, an intrepid, free-wheeling collaborative space rock supergroup, the world was on the verge of being plunged into the COVID pandemic. Like a starship bound for better worlds, the band, which counted Hawkwind co-founder Nik Turner along with several other Hawkwind alumni among its crew, ventured beyond the darkness that engulfed the planet and reached meteoric heights, being embraced by both longtime Hawkwind fans and newcomers alike.

Now the mighty Hawkestrel is ready to soar once again with a new album coming April 12. Hosting another collection of stellar musicians and heroic “musicnauts,” including one actual space traveler, William Shatner, alongside Simon House, Mick Slattery, Huw Lloyd-Langton, Helios Creed, and lots more, Chaos Rocks seeks to pay tribute to the past, revamping classic songs like “Silver Machine” as well as honouring those who now live among the stars.

Just check out the album’s first single, a transformation of Robert Calvert’s “Evil Rock” from his 1981 album with the brilliant Mick Taylor lending his prodigious six-string talents. The results are simply out of this world!

Stream/download the single here, and check out the engrossing, hypnotic lyric video that brings the song to life, below.

Chaos Rocks will be available on all formats including CD, vinyl and digital beginning on April 12. The CD version even features bonus tracks of songs that have never before appeared on physical format and include special guests Ginger Baker, Geoff Downes, Adam Hamilton and more.

Order the CD/Vinyl here; pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Near Earth Asteroid" with Alan Davey

"Evil Rock (2023 AD)" with Bob Calvert & Mick Taylor

"Kinnikinnick Special" with Helios Creed

"Silver Machine" with William Shatner & Carmine Appice

"Chaos Rocks" with Nik Turner, Simon House, Mick Slattery & Nico Leophonte

"Walking The Wheel" with Huw Lloyd-Langton & Simon House

"2019 OK" with Nik Turner & Mick Slattery

"Class One Kid" with Mick Taylor, Nik Turner & Simon House

Bonus Tracks (CD only):

"Opa Loka" with Nik Turner

"Now I'm Feeling Zombified" with Nik Turner, Geoff Downes & Adam Hamilton

"Dangerous Visions" with Ginger Baker & Danny Faulkner

"Evil Rock (2023 AD)" lyric video: