HAWKWIND Co-Founder And Original Guitarist MICK SLATTERY Dead At 77

Four months after the passing of Hawkwind founding member Nik Turner, the band's original guitarist and co-founder, Mick Slattery, has passed away at 77.

Hawkwind founder, singer, songwriter and guitarist Dave Brock, who is the only remaining original member of the band, shared the following message via Facebook:

"We are sorry to share the sad news that our old friend, and Hawkwind founder member, Mick Slattery passed away peacefully at home yesterday, St Patrick's Day, 17th March 2023, aged 77, after a short illness.

Me and Mick played together in a band called Famous Cure in 1967, touring Holland before going on to form Hawkwind in 1969. I have lots of fond memories from our younger days, playing together in Holland and hanging out in Richmond at the L'Auberge Cafe and Eel Pie Island.

In the late 60s, we used to rehearse in my upstairs flat in Putney and also in the basement of Bob Kerr's music shop in Gwalior Road, playing loud music, much to the annoyance of our neighbours...

Fly free old friend." - Dave

Slattery left Hawkwind in 1969 and was replaced by Huw Lloyd-Langton. He later worked with Nik Turner in the group Space Ritual, and with Hawkwind’s former bassist, Alan Davey, in Hawkestrel. RIP.

