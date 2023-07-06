HAWKWIND - Space Ritual 50th Anniversary Box Set To Arrive In September

Atomhenge, the home of Hawkwind’s back catalogue, is proud to announce the release of a deluxe 50th anniversary edition of the band's legendary live album, Space Ritual, recorded on the band’s UK tour in December 1972, which followed the release of the band’s recent studio album, Doremi Fasol Latido.

The live show was a continuous performance linked by poetry recitation by Robert Calvert and was a complete audio-visual experience. Featuring the dancers Stacia, Miss Renee and Tony Carrera, the concerts also featured an elaborate light show by famed lighting designer Liquid Len.

The Space Ritual tour followed the huge success of the "Silver Machine" single (although the song did not feature in the live set) and three concerts were captured on tape by the Pye Records mobile unit. The resulting double album was adorned with memorable artwork by designer Barney Bubbles and was a Top Ten hit in the UK upon its release in May 1973.

This 50th anniversary limited edition deluxe boxed set comprises 10 CDs and a Blu-ray disc and features a new remaster of the original album, along with new mixes of all three complete concerts recorded on the tour at Liverpool Stadium, Sunderland Locarno and Brixton Sundown, all mixed by Stephen W Tayler.

The set also includes a stunning 5.1 Surround Sound mix of the album, along with a new stereo mix of the album, including the complete unedited versions of "Brainstorm" and "Time We Left This World Today" and the encore of "You Shouldn’t Do That".

The set is completed with a 68-page illustrated book with new essay and a reproduction of the rare Space Ritual poster format tour programme, making this boxed set the definitive release and this legendary album.

Due for release on September 29, you can pre-order the set, and view the complete tracklisting, here.