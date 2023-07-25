HEADCAT - Vinyl And CD Releases Of Walk The Walk...Talk The Talk / Live In Berlin / Dreamcatcher Available In September; "American Beat" (Live At Huxley's, Berlin) Music Video Streaming

HeadCat is an American rockabilly supergroup formed by vocalist/bassist Lemmy (of Motörhead), drummer Slim Jim Phantom (of The Stray Cats) and guitarist Danny B. Harvey (of Lonesome Spurs and The Rockats).

This coming September 15 sees the welcome reissue of the bands 2011 album, Walk The Walk…Talk The Talk, on CD and vinyl, alongside the first CD release of the live Dreamcatcher album (first released on vinyl in 2022 for RSD), and the debut release on double-vinyl, CD and digital of the previously unheard Live In Berlin album, recorded at Huxley’s in Berlin, Germany on October 18, 2011.

Pre-order the releases here.

To celebrate these releases, today HeadCat reveal a new digital single entitled "American Beat" (Live at Huxley's, Berlin), taken from the Live In Berlin album. Stream the single here, and watch the video below.

The band was formed after recording the Elvis Presley tribute album by Swing Cats A Special Tribute to Elvis in July 1999 to which the future bandmates all contributed. After recordings were finished they stayed at the studio and Lemmy picked up an acoustic guitar and started playing some of his old favorite songs by Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, and Eddie Cochran. The rest of the guys knew them all and joined in. The name of the band was created by combining the names Motörhead, The Stray Cats, and 13 Cats, which resulted in HeadCat.

In 2006, the band released their first studio album Fool's Paradise. It included cover songs from artists such as Buddy Holly, Carl Perkins, Jimmy Reed, T-Bone Walker, Lloyd Price, Elvis Presley, and Johnny Cash. On the recordings, Lemmy played acoustic guitar. In later years, Lemmy began to use his signature Rickenbacker bass in live performances.

HeadCat redefined rock ‘n’ roll in their own way as they took all of the elements that made this groundbreaking genre so exciting to generations of rockers, and gave it their own eclectic twist.

Walk The Walk…Talk The Talk, the bands second album, was first released in 2011 and features covers from the likes of Chuck Berry, The Eagles and The Beatles as well as band originals, "American Beat" and "The Eagle Flies On Friday". It also comes on a new color way – Half/Half Black/White. The CD features extended sleeve notes based on interviews with Danny B. Harvey and Slim Jim Phantom.

Dreamcatcher was recorded at the Dreamcatcher theatre at the Viejas Casino in Alpine CA on 1st Feb 2008. It was produced by the band and mastered by guitarist Danny B Harvey. The new CD features extended sleeve notes based on interviews with Danny B. Harvey and Slim Jim Phantom.

Live In Berlin is a previously unreleased live concert which was recorded at the Huxley’s in Berlin, Germany on October 18, 2011. It was produced by the band and mastered by guitarist Danny B Harvey. The double LP comes on red vinyl while the CD features extended sleeve notes based on interviews with Danny B. Harvey and Slim Jim Phantom.