HEADLESS Feat. Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Singer GÖRAN EDMAN Release "Streetlight Buzz" Music Video

European hard rock group Headless - composed of members who have performed alongside the likes of Yngwie Malmsteen, Geoff Tate (ex-Queensryche) and Elegy - have unveiled an animated music video for their newest single, “Streetlight Buzz”. The clip can be viewed below.

The song - which is now available for streaming and download on all digital platforms - is the second official preview of the band's new record (and M-Theory Audio debut) Square One, which will be released on September 24. The album - which showcases the band's blend of classic rock catchiness with heavier progressive metal influences - is now available for pre-order on CD, digital and limited-edition cloudy blue sky colored vinyl, and the limited exclusive Belt of Venus pink variant with autographed photo (only 100 made), here.

“The hype is real! The new Headless album will be released in September, with exceptional artists like Göran Edman (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen) and Martin Helmantel (Elegy) working together on original music for the first time,” explains the guitar duo of Walter Cianciusi and Dario Parente. “The new single 'Streetlight Buzz' showcases the band's vast amount of hard rock influences stretching from Queensryche to Thin Lizzy, with hints of Judas Priest and guitar harmonies over fast double-bass work typical of '90s-era Helloween. The lyrics are inspired by Dostoevsky’s novel 'The Dream of a Ridiculous Man.' The video basically tells the story using neon technology and placing the characters invented by the genius of Dostoevsky in a futuristic context."

“Streetlight Buzz” is the second single to be released from Square One. Earlier this year, the group released the song “Woman In White”, an energetic rocker with a melodic power metal vibe and lyrics inspired by the works of classic American poet Emily Dickinson. A video, directed by Dimitar Stamenov (Sabaton, Motorhead), in which the ghost of the death-obsessed poetess is projected in a typical video game setting, can be viewed below.

The upcoming release of Square One is the latest chapter in the saga of a band whose members have amassed an impressive array of credits throughout their respective careers. Göran Edman has been the group's lead vocalist since 2011. The two Headless albums to which he has lent his melodic croons so far - 2013's Growing Apart and 2016's Melt The Ice Away - join a lengthy resume that began in the 1980s as a part of Swedish hard rockers Madison and Swedish Erotica; included stints during the 1990s as a vocalist for Yngwie Malmsteen and John Norum (Europe); and continued with multiple groups into the 21st Century, most notably alongside members of The Flower Kings in the progressive metal band Karmakanic.

Tracklisting:

"A Leaf's Flight Path"

"Woman In White"

"Step Back From Me"

"Misdirection"

"Backseat Rhythm"

"Tail Down Low"

"Langeweile"

"Two's Up"

"Streetlight Buzz"

"Risin' Up"

"Streetlight Buzz" video:





“Woman In White” lyric video:

Lineup:

Göran Edman - vocals

Walter Cianciusi - guitars

Dario Parente - guitars

Martin Helmantel - bass guitar

Enrico Cianciusi - drums