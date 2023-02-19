HEADSTONES Reveal Video For "Hotel Room"

Canadian rockers, Headstones, released their latest full-length album, Flight Risk, in October 2022 via Known Accomplice. Now, the band has issued a video for the song "Hotel Room", which appears on Flight Risk.

The clip, which can be seen below, was directed and edited by Eden Munro of NTT Films.

In live news, catch Headstones as part of the 2023 Crew Fest alongside Live, Our Lady Peace, and Bif Naked on July 29th at Lion's Park in Brantford, Ontario.

Flight Risk is pre-apocalyptic rock and roll at its finest, following up Headstones' 2019 release PeopleSkills, which garnered two Top 10 radio hits with “Leave It All Behind” and “Horses”.

This is one of the most subversive Headstones rock and roll records to date. Flight Risk is the result of years of relentless work ethic and dedication, a testament to the long-standing relationships within the band and their team. The album features a surprise co-write on the track "Ashes", between Hugh Dillon and long-time friend and collaborator Taylor Sheridan; one of the most prolific, premier storytellers of his time, and architect of hit series’ Yellowstone and 1883, Oscar-nominated films Sicario and Hell Or High Water.

The album is available to order / save here.

Tracklisting:

"Headlight Holds A Deer"

"Everything Or Nothing At All"

"Flight Risk"

"When It Goes Badly"

"Tangled"

"Hotel Room"

"Neon Rome"

"Ashes"

"Psychotropic"

"Pilot Light"

"Rink"

"Headlight Holds A Deer" video:

"Everything Or Nothing At All" video:

"Flight Risk" video:

"Tangled" video:

Headstones lineup:

Hugh Dillon – vocals, harmonica

Trent Carr – guitar, vocals

Tim White – bass, vocals

Steve Carr – keys

Jesse Labovitz – drums