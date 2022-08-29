HEADSTONES - The Flight Risk Tour Coming This Fall

Canadian rockers, Headstones, will release their new full-length album, Flight Risk, on October 14th via Known Accomplice. Today, the band led by vocalist Hugh Dillon, has announced details of The Flight Risk Tour, coming to you this fall. Pre-sales start tomorrow, August 30th, at 10am local time; the required code is RISK. Get your tickets here. Confirmed dates are as listed:

November

22 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

26 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

27 - Red Deer, AB - Bo’s Bar

29 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

30 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred’s

December

1 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

3 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

8 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell’s

10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

14 - London, ON - London Music Hall

15 - Oshawa, ON - Oshawa Music Hall

16 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

22 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

Flight Risk is pre-apocalyptic rock and roll at its finest, following up Headstones' 2019 release PeopleSkills, which garnered two Top 10 radio hits with “Leave It All Behind” and “Horses”.

This is one of the most subversive Headstones rock and roll records to date. Flight Risk is the result of years of relentless work ethic and dedication, a testament to the long-standing relationships within the band and their team. The album features a surprise co-write on the track "Ashes", between Hugh Dillon and long-time friend and collaborator Taylor Sheridan; one of the most prolific, premier storytellers of his time, and architect of hit series’ Yellowstone and 1883, Oscar-nominated films Sicario and Hell Or High Water.

The first track, “Tangled”, is a monstrously uncompromising ode to the 21st century, with elements of Link Wray, The Deadboys, and a hint of Dylan-esque disregard.

The title track, “Flight Risk”, is a defiant yet intricate juxtaposition of lyric and music, showcasing the band’s incredible songwriting talent, alongside Dillon’s rapid-fire vocals.

The album is available to pre-order / pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Headlight Holds A Deer"

"Everything Or Nothing At All"

"Flight Risk"

"When It Goes Badly"

"Tangled"

"Hotel Room"

"Neon Rome"

"Ashes"

"Psychotropic"

"Pilot Light"

"Rink"

"Flight Risk" video:

"Tangled" video:

Headstones lineup:

Hugh Dillon – vocals, harmonica

Trent Carr – guitar, vocals

Tim White – bass, vocals

Steve Carr – keys

Jesse Labovitz – drums