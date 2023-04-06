HEADSTONES To Play The Calgary Stampede

"We're heading back to Calgary this summer," proclaims Canadian rockers Headstones. "We'll be playing The Back Alley Stampede Events Tent on July 10th. Tickets are on sale now at this location."

Headstones released their Flight Risk album in October 2022. Described as pre-apocalyptic rock and roll at its finest, this is one of the most subversive Headstones records to date.

Flight Risk is the result of years of relentless work ethic and dedication, a testament to the long-standing relationships within the band and their team. The album features a surprise co-write on the track "Ashes", between Hugh Dillon and long-time friend and collaborator Taylor Sheridan; one of the most prolific, premier storytellers of his time, and architect of hit series’ Yellowstone and 1883, Oscar-nominated films Sicario and Hell Or High Water.

The album is available to order / save here.

Tracklisting:

"Headlight Holds A Deer"

"Everything Or Nothing At All"

"Flight Risk"

"When It Goes Badly"

"Tangled"

"Hotel Room"

"Neon Rome"

"Ashes"

"Psychotropic"

"Pilot Light"

"Rink"

"Flight Risk" video:

"Tangled" video:

"Hotel Room" video: