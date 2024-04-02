HEART Announce New Royal Flush North American Tour Dates With CHEAP TRICK, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

Legendary rock band, Heart, have new dates to their Royal Flush Tour. Select dates will include special guests Cheap Trick, Bachman-Turner Overdrive feat. Randy Bachman, and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.

Heart pre-sale begins tomorrow, April 3, at 10 AM, local using code: DREAMS. General tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 AM, local. Tickets available at Heart-Music.com.

Dates:

September

26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

October

2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

November

13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC

14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena

19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK

22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

December

3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena

9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Heart previously announced the Royal Flush Tour 2024 dates listed below, with special guests Cheap Trick and Squeeze (support varies by market).

April

20 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

22 - Enmarket Arena - Savannah, GA

25 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL

26 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

28 - Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

May

1 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

3 - WinStar World Casino & Resort - Thackerville, OK

4 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

7 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

10 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

11 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

13 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

15 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

17 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

18 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

21 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

23 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

24 - Hard Rock Live - Atlantic City, NJ

June

20 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Antwerp, BE

22 - UberEats Music Hall - Berlin, DE

24 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, SE

25 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, FI

27 - Tons of Rock Festival - Oslo, NO

July

1 - The O2 - London, UK

3 - Utilllta Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

5 - Capital FM Arena - Nottingham, UK

6 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

8 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK

9 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

11 - Rockhal - Club - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU

12 - Bospop Festival - Weert, NL

30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH (with Def Leppard & Journey)

August

1 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON (with Def Leppard & Journey)

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (with Def Leppard & Journey)

7 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, ON

8 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

10 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY

11 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

13 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

15 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

16 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN

18 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

21 - The Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

23 - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston, WV

24 - Thompson - Boling Arena at Food City Center - Knoxville, TN

27 - Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA

28 - The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand - Allentown, PA