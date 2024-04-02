HEART Announce New Royal Flush North American Tour Dates With CHEAP TRICK, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

April 2, 2024, 17 minutes ago

news hard rock heart cheap trick bachman-turner overdrive jason bonham's led zeppelin evening

HEART Announce New Royal Flush North American Tour Dates With CHEAP TRICK, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

Legendary rock band, Heart, have new dates to their Royal Flush Tour. Select dates will include special guests Cheap Trick, Bachman-Turner Overdrive feat. Randy Bachman, and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.

Heart pre-sale begins tomorrow, April 3, at 10 AM, local using code: DREAMS. General tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 AM, local. Tickets available at Heart-Music.com.

Dates:

September
26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

October
2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

November
13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC
14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena
19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK
22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

December
3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena
9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center
12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena
13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Heart previously announced the Royal Flush Tour 2024 dates listed below, with special guests Cheap Trick and Squeeze (support varies by market).

April
20 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC
22 - Enmarket Arena - Savannah, GA
25 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL
26 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
28 - Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

May
1 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX
3 - WinStar World Casino & Resort - Thackerville, OK
4 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK
7 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
10 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
11 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC
13 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD
15 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH
17 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL
18 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY
21 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
23 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA
24 - Hard Rock Live - Atlantic City, NJ

June
20 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Antwerp, BE
22 - UberEats Music Hall - Berlin, DE
24 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, SE
25 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, FI
27 - Tons of Rock Festival - Oslo, NO

July
1 - The O2 - London, UK
3 - Utilllta Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, UK
5 - Capital FM Arena - Nottingham, UK
6 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK
8 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK
9 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK
11 - Rockhal - Club - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU
12 - Bospop Festival - Weert, NL
30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH (with Def Leppard & Journey)

August
1 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON
2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON (with Def Leppard & Journey)
5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (with Def Leppard & Journey)
7 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, ON
8 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
10 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY
11 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY
13 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH
15 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
16 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN
18 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE
21 - The Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI
23 - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston, WV
24 - Thompson - Boling Arena at Food City Center - Knoxville, TN
27 - Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA
28 - The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand - Allentown, PA



Featured Video

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources