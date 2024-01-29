HEART Announce Royal Flush Tour 2024 With Special Guests CHEAP TRICK, SQUEEZE

Legendary rock band, Heart, have announced the Royal Flush Tour 2024, with special guests Cheap Trick and Squeeze.

Heart artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, January 31 (10 AM) using code: DREAMS. General tickets go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 AM. Tickets will be available at heart-music.com.

Heart tour dates (support varies by market):

April

20 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

22 - Enmarket Arena - Savannah, GA

25 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL

26 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

28 - Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

May

1 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

3 - WinStar World Casino & Resort - Thackerville, OK

4 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

7 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

10 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

11 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

13 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

15 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

17 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

18 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

21 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

23 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

24 - Hard Rock Live - Atlantic City, NJ

June

20 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Antwerp, BE

22 - UberEats Music Hall - Berlin, DE

24 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, SE

25 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, FI

27 - Tons of Rock Festival - Oslo, NO

July

1 - The O2 - London, UK

3 - Utilllta Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

5 - Capital FM Arena - Nottingham, UK

6 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

8 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK

9 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

11 - Rockhal - Club - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU

12 - Bospop Festival - Weert, NL

30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH (with Def Leppard & Journey)

August

1 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON (with Def Leppard & Journey)

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (with Def Leppard & Journey)

7 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, ON

8 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

10 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY

11 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

13 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

15 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

16 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN

18 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

21 - The Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

23 - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston, WV

24 - Thompson - Boling Arena at Food City Center - Knoxville, TN

27 - Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA

28 - The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand - Allentown, PA

With a career spanning nearly five decades, the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees have earned global recognition selling more than 35 million albums worldwide, with 20 Top 40 singles to their name. Heart will be performing their catalogue of global chart-topping classic hits including "Magic Man", "Barracuda", "Crazy on You" and "These Dreams".

The current members of Heart feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals), Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (guitars), Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

"We’re excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans," Heart's lead vocalist Ann Wilson stated. She added “The exceptional talent of the band - Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean - brings a whole new level of energy to Heart's live performance."

Nancy Wilson shared, “I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can’t wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the timeless legacy of our classic hits.”

