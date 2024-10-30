HEART Announces Support Acts For 2025 Royal Flush Tour

Heart have announced the support acts for their 2025 Royal Flush Tour. Squeeze, Cheap Trick, and Lucinda Williams will join Heart on the North American tour on select dates.

Heart singer Ann Wilson said, "Each of these acts can totally bring it all on their own. It's an honor for us to be hitting the road with them next year. I'm especially thrilled to be doing a few gigs with my dear friend Lucinda. We've wanted to tour together for years!"

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson added, "This tour promises to be super fun. Traveling with the likes of the ever-fabulous Cheap Trick, and the Brit-pop studs Squeeze, not to mention the all-time songwriting muse Lucinda Williams. We are super stoked to get back out there and bring the Big 100% live RAWK!"

Find ticket information at heart-music.com.

The tour is currently scheduled to launch on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will conclude on April 16 in New York, NY. Find the updated tour itinerary below.

For the dates marked "New", Heart presale begins Wednesday, September 25 at 10 AM using code DREAMS. General on sale to start Friday September 27 at 10 AM at heart-music.com. All previously rescheduled dates on sale now.

Tour dates:

February

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

March

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas - Theatre

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena*

4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center*

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center*

8 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center*

9 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena*

11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena*

13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum*

14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome**

21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place**

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre**

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum**

28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson@Boling Arena**

29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum**

31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center**

April

2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre**

4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre**

5 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre**

10 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum#

12 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall#

*with Squeeze

**with Cheap Trick

#with Lucinda Williams