HEART: Breaking The Band To Air On Reelz This Sunday; Video Trailer

Reelz have released a trailer for Heart: Breaking The Band, set to air Sunday, May 23, at 8 and 11 PM. Watch below.

Description: Fronted by the Wilson sisters, Heart is renowned for its multi-million selling 1980s power ballads. But the story of Heart starts in the late 1960s with two guys and their guitars, who are determined to make it big. Signing up Ann Wilson & her sister, Nancy, the soon to be six-piece band is a truly creative musical collaboration that produces some absolute classics of the late 70s. But the creative genius at Hearts’ core is as the result of double sibling love stories that will ultimately fall apart. As the band’s star rises, individual egos grow & a series of infidelities, creative clashes, power struggles & broken hearts will lead to the downfall of the original Heart, leaving the sisters free to take the band into the cut-throat world of mainstream rock super stardom.