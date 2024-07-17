HEART Listen To One Of Their First Songs With HOWARD STERN - "We Were Trying To Channel PAUL SIMON Really Hard On That One"; Video

In the video below from The Howard Stern Show, Heart's Ann & Nancy Wilson share details about how they wrote their first song:

Earlier this month, Heart announced that their Royal Flush Tour has been postponed “due to medical reasons.” The legendary rockers say in a statement: “As of today, Heart’s Royal Flush Tour is postponed due to medical reasons. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. More information to be announced in the coming weeks.”

Nancy Wilson shared: “HELLO beloved Heartmongers and noble Heart fans! Happy to let you all know that the Heart tour is still coming your way, but we need to take a temporary pause and postpone the remaining Heart tour dates for now. Rescheduled dates are on the way so stay tuned. From the end of the world to your town! See you guys soon. Can't wait. Love rules." ❤️

Ann Wilson said: “I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful and I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’ve decided to do it. And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover. To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can. Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing. Respectfully, this is the last public statement I’d like to make on the matter.”