Heart Of Bone Salutes AC/DC - Rock & Roll Jewelry Brand Reveals More Details
April 15, 2021, 37 minutes ago
For those about to rock…Almost two years in the making, this incredible collection fuses advanced electron microscope technology with traditional craftsmanship, Heart Of Bone Salutes AC/DC - a high voltage unisex collection inspired by the band’s rock n’ roll legacy.
There is something for every AC/DC fan including:
- Limited edition bespoke 9k solid gold tribute collectors’ rings
- Bespoke sterling silver tribute rings in three unique styles
- ‘Ready to Rock’ artisan crafted stainless steel jewelry styles
- 100% Australian-made organic cotton limited edition t-shirts made using the latest technology in screen printing practices and inks.
- Exclusive AC/DC cashmere knitwear, limited to 100 units per release which were created in collaboration with the famous Barrie factory in Scotland, an ode to the Scottish heritage of AC/DC members, Angus and Malcolm Young and Bon Scott.
This once-in-a-lifetime, first of its kind AC/DC-inspired collection, is a revolution in luxury rockware. There is already a global waitlist for these soon to be released collector’s items. This is an officially licensed AC/DC collection, and every product includes a certificate of authenticity. Custom Creed and Heart Of Bone will begin dropping capsule collection releases regularly over an 18-month period starting April 15.
Shop and view the collection at heartofbone.com, and customcreed.com.